International Day of Happiness: 5 Scientifically Proven Ways to Widen Your Smile

Since 2013, the United Nations has annually observed March 20 as a way to recognize the importance of happiness in the lives of people worldwide. This year’s focus is on the relationship between having a healthy planet and happiness.So here is our list of research-backed ways to widen your smile on the International Day of Happiness (but feel free to practise this year-long!).Spend a good amount of your time outdoors. Soak up the sun as it helps the body produce Vitamin D. Get a house near green spaces as it is associated with better mental health. Or simply look at nature photography while at work - it can stimulate the parts of your brain associated with happiness, positivity, and emotional stability.Learn to make exercise a part of your life. People surveyed in a study say they feel energetic and more optimistic on days they exercise or even stretch for 15 minutes. Physical activity produces disease-fighting proteins called antibodies and our brains release endorphins. Antibodies boost happiness by keeping illness away and endorphins are feel-good chemicals that improve one’s mood. The best news is that regular physical activity leads to long-term happiness.So don’t think of that gym membership just in terms of a sexy physique, it may be much more than that.People of the internet era, you know this malady too well. Staying up wide-eyed, scrolling through information you don’t exactly need, and then waking up tired. Science and the god of happiness wants you to sleep, be it napping or dozing. Research shows that not sleeping enough may lead to higher levels of pessimism. Also, less sleep effects work efficiency or one's academics.We cant stress enough on this one, guys. Catch up on your sleep before you start counting sheep to get some.Ever felt a song transport you to a different land, a place where your memories are as happy as can be? It is not without reason, peeps. According to research, listening to music with the desire to feel happier may actually lead to greater happiness. Interesting, right? So next time you are stuck in the crazy city traffic, pump up the volume of your radio or playlist, sing each word like you mean it and voila, you will be happier!If the day is going horribly wrong and negative thoughts are all you have, then jot it down to relieve yourself. Studies say if you physically toss away your worries, they cant hurt you much. Similarly, if you document positive experiences that have made you grateful, you will feel lighter and more satisfied in no time.Now on, every time the boss is unnecessarily harsh on you, go home and read up some of your happy journal entries, it will take your body to its happy place in minutes.