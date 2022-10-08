5 Seated Yoga Poses That Will Make You Flexible And Stronger

Seated yoga poses are great for increasing the body’s range of motion and flexibility. When doing seated yoga poses, you are not likely to lose balance and fall. Most seated poses are easy for beginners, while others use them to meditate. As the body is connected to the ground, these poses are physically stable, which offers a greater sense of mental and emotional security. If you find it difficult to sit up straight, try taking a folded blanket, bolster, under your bum. Raising your hips often helps the spine come into a more sustainable alignment.

While there are more than 60 seated yoga poses, let start with our top five picks:

Vajrasana or Diamond Pose

Sit on your mat in a kneeling position with the tops of your feet flat on the mat and your buttocks resting on the heels. Allow your shoulders to stack over your hips to bring the spine into its natural curves. Your head should be neutral, with the chin neither tucked nor tilted upwards. There are many possible variations for the arms. The simple way is to rest your hands on your thighs with the palms open or behind your back to open the chest and shoulders. This asana, however, should not be performed by persons who have knee or joint pain.

Upavistha Konasana or Wide-Angle Seated Pose

The seated position Upavistha Konasana features a forward bend. Start by sitting in the staff pose with your legs straight out in front of you. Take your legs as far apart as you feel comfortable, and keep your feet flexed and moving. Now, put your hands on the ground in front of you while keeping your back straight, shoulders relaxed and inhale. As you let the breath out, slowly move your fingertips forward till you feel like you’ve found a good edge for the body. Hold the pose for a minute or two. Bending and breathing intervals strengthens core muscles and aid digestion. If you have a hamstring or groin tear, or a lower-back problem, avoid doing this pose.

Paschimottanasana or Seated Forward Bend Pose

The sitting yoga pose requires you to bend forward from the hips as far as possible while keeping your knees straight. This yoga stance has a profoundly relaxing impact on the neurological system. It is ideal to perform this asana in the morning when your stomach is empty. Those suffering from disc disease or sciatica should avoid it.

Janu Sirsasana or Head-to-Knee Pose

The seated forward bend is performed with one leg straight and the other folded. While you breathe in, bend the body forward. Hold yourself in the position and gradually let go of the breath, and exhale. This pose is a terrific hip opener because it incorporates components of a forward fold, twist, and side-body stretch. It should be avoided if you have significant lower back pain or a shoulder or neck injury.

Gomukhasana or Cow Face Pose

One of the most essential sitting yoga poses with one too many health advantages is Gomukhasana. Stack your right knee on top of your left one, bringing the top of each foot to the floor on the outside of the opposite buttock. Inhale to lift your right arm toward the ceiling, bend your arm at the elbow and drop your right hand toward the middle of your back. Move your right elbow toward the midline behind your head with your left hand. Repeat it for the left hand as well.

This pose stretches practically every area of your body, including the hips, ankles, shoulders, arms, and chest. If you have back discomfort, shoulder pain, knee pain, or hip pain, you should avoid performing Cow Face Pose.

