5 Side Effects of Consuming Bathua Leaves in Excess

While green vegetables are considered good for health in every way, there are certain things whose excessive consumption can also cause some harm. One such vegetable is Bathua Leaves. If Bathua greens are consumed in excess, they can harm our health. Bathua, although full of many medicinal properties, is extremely bad for health if consumed too much.

According to Dietician Kamini Kumari of Diet Mantra Clinic, Bathua leaves contain many nutrients which are beneficial for health, especially where stomach diseases are concerned. But sometimes eating bathua can also cause harm to health. Below are the disadvantages of eating bathua in excess:

Diarrhoea

Bathua contains a lot of oxalic acids, which, if consumed in excess, lead to stomach pain and constipation. Therefore, excessive consumption of bathua should be avoided.

Miscarriage

Pregnant women should avoid eating Bathua as its consumption may increase the risk of miscarriage. If you are pregnant, consume bathua only after getting advice from the doctor.

Affected Fertility

Bathua greens can also affect fertility to a great extent if they are taken in excess. It has anti-fertility properties, an assertion which most experts agree with.

Skin Allergies

People with sensitive skin may develop allergic reactions due to the excessive consumption of Bathua.

Lack of Calcium

As explained before, there is a high amount of oxalic acid in Bathua leaves which can cause a reduction in the amount of calcium in your body. Therefore, excessive consumption of Bathua should be avoided.

