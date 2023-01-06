5 Side-effects of Excessive Tomato Consumption You Must Know

Tomatoes are low in calories and rich in nutrition. From providing important nutrients like Vitamin C and potassium to having protective powers against dangerous UV radiations from the sun, this nutrient-dense superfood offers several health benefits.

However, eating them in excess could also lead to some side effects. One of the most common side effects of eating too many tomatoes is lycopene overdose. Below, we have mentioned 5 harmful effects of excessive consumption of tomatoes. Take a look.

Acidity Problem:

As tomatoes are acidic, they make your stomach produce excessive gastric acid. Thus, consuming too many tomatoes may cause heartburn or acid reflux. People who frequently suffer from digestive stress or GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) symptoms should limit their tomato consumption.

Joint Pain:

Tomatoes may cause joint pain and oedema if consumed in excess. This is because an alkaloid called solanine is present in tomatoes which may cause swelling and pain in the joints. This compound builds up calcium in the tissues which further causes inflammation.

Allergies and Infections:

Histamine, a compound found in tomatoes, can cause skin rashes or allergic reactions. Hence, if you are allergic to tomatoes then it is common to experience allergic reactions such as swelling of mouth, tongue and face, sneezing and throat infection. In other words, if you are allergic to tomatoes, even simply touching them will cause your skin to become extremely irritated and inflamed.

Kidney Problems:

People with advanced chronic kidney disease shouldn’t consume tomatoes as they are high in potassium. Avoiding foods containing tomatoes, tomato sauce, and other tomato-based ingredients may help reduce the high potassium levels in the blood, one of the factors which cause severe kidney problems.

Lycopenodermia:

Lycopenodermia is a condition where an excessive amount of lycopene in the blood of a person can cause skin discolouration. Lycopene, a potent antioxidant, is abundant in tomatoes and won’t harm your health. However, eating too many tomatoes may have some unfavourable impacts.

