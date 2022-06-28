5 Side Effects of Lassi You Were Not Even Aware Of

Who doesn’t like a glass of soulful Punjabi Lassi? Almost everyone! It immediately brings happiness to our faces, especially in summer. But have you ever wondered if these kinds of sweet drinks can internally harm your health? If not, today we will tell you things that you really need to keep in mind.

Check out the side effects of lassi (buttermilk):

Bad for diabetes

Most of us love the delightful taste of this desi drink. But talking about the amount of sugar and fat present in lassi, it can quickly raise blood sugar levels and is not good for diabetic patients.

Alter blood pressure

Due to the high sodium content of the spices and salts used to make masala lassi or chaas, drinking them can exacerbate kidney conditions that already exist. These drinks might taste good but their spices, raise the risk of kidney issues and alter blood pressure levels in the body.

Triggers skin problems

Some people might be lactose intolerant and they might not be aware of it. This can trigger skin problems. Buttermilk should be avoided by those with Eczema and other skin conditions since it can aggravate these conditions and result in irritation, and dryness of the skin.

Increases weight

Lassi impacts your calorie intake and significantly increases your weight if you consume too much of it, especially before bed. It contains protein, which makes it challenging for the body to digest while you’re sleeping.

Cold, cough and congestion

Due to its cold-potency, which exacerbates the body’s mucus production, drinking lassi at night can also cause colds, coughs, and congestion. Mucus can worsen respiratory conditions like asthma and cause sluggishness, body aches, congestion, and fever.

