5 Significant Health Benefits of Consuming Turmeric Tea

While we all consume turmeric milk to stay healthy, very few among us would have known about its many health benefits. Turmeric not only guards us against a host of diseases and infections but also blesses us with beautiful skin. It decreases inflammation and improves sleep quality. Turmeric also reduces acne and keeps your liver and heart in a good shape.

Here are some health benefits of consuming Turmeric tea

1) A cup of turmeric tea boasts a host of nutrients and minerals including vitamins B3, B6, copper, zinc, potassium, iron, etc. The nutrients work as potent antioxidants and reduce the risk of a number of chronic diseases and inflammation.

2) The curcumin compound found in turmeric aids in relieving joint pain, arthritis pain, and swelling.

3) Turmeric tea can also help reduce bad cholesterol and is extremely beneficial for patients who have undergone artery bypass surgery to reduce the risk of a heart attack.

4) Turmeric boasts anti-cancer characteristics and helps in preventing cancer of the skin, bowel, breast, stomach, etc. This makes it extremely important for us to include turmeric tea in our diet.

5) Studies indicate that turmeric lowers blood sugar levels and prevents numerous types of risks associated with diabetes. It helps in the production of insulin and boosts immunity.

You can prepare turmeric tea from turmeric powder by adding 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder into two cups of water and boiling the solution for 5 to 10 minutes.

Now filter it in a cup and add black salt, black pepper powder, lemon juice, and ginger juice to add taste. This will also enhance the nutritional value of turmeric tea. Consume it twice or thrice a week to reap its health benefits.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

