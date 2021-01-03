5 Signs That Our Work is Adversely Affecting Our Mind

Our jobs should ideally be arenas where we apply our knowledge and skills, acquired from educational institutions to proper use. Work should be a learning experience and be fun. Unfortunately, this is not always true. Sometimes we find ourselves forced to maintain jobs which negatively affect our minds. Discussed below are five signs which suggest that our job is unhealthy.

Reluctance to work

Arriving at the office late, regularly, or logging in late for remote work might be the first signs that one does not enjoy their job; particularly those working at an organisation for a long time. It’s a sign that the employee’s mental health may have been affected by the workplace.

Joyless work hours

Work feels like a chore, lacking in excitement, interest. There are no positive emotions associated with that office cubicle anymore. The employee starts to dread receiving the daily assignments, and there is no healthy relationship with colleagues or superiors. In contrast, they feel much relieved outside their work environments.

Physical ailments

Most jobs that require typing for more than eight hours a day cause significant health problems such as musculoskeletal issues, gastrointestinal disorders, headaches and the like. The excess pressure from work also robs us of our sleep. These health issues can become chronic and negatively affect our minds in the long run.

Easily irritated

The stress from work can manifest itself in myriad ways. In addition to physical ailments, it affects our mood. As we continue the toxic relationship with our work, our unhappiness and frustration build up. We become irritable whenever something happens that is not in our favour. We lash out at our loved ones and misbehave with them.

Anxiety and depression

Anxiety and panic from workloads or dreading communication with colleagues or employers suggest that the mind is excessively stressed. The job is harmful.

Depression is a recurrent feeling of sadness and hopelessness, loss of energy and interest towards life. It leads to thoughts of suicide.

One should seek guidance from mental health experts and take time off work if they notice the above five symptoms.