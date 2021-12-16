5 Signs That Show You Might be In a One-Sided Love Relationship

Any relationship, especially a romantic one, is meant for positive growth in an individual. It helps you make the right decisions in life and allows you to go past tough situations with ease. However, if you are dating a person not as invested in you, it impacts your growth as well as mental health.

It often leads to a one-sided love relationship which is better to be analysed before the unexpected breakups and heartbreaks. One-sided love sometimes impacts the mental condition of the person in such a way that he fails to understand the difference between right and wrong.

Here are some signs that help you find if you are in a one-sided love relationship:

Repeatedly apologising:

If you are in a relationship with someone and you have to apologise again and again for everything, understand that there’s something wrong. Apologising for mistakes is also a part of a healthy affair but too much of it indicates there’s something you both aren’t paying enough attention to.

Feeling of insecurity in a relationship

If you feel insecure in your relationship, again and again, you must speak to your partner, let him/her know what your insecurities are and see if it works. Else, take a call and move away.

Doubt on yourself

If you are constantly doubting whether or not you look beautiful? Does your girlfriend or boyfriend like you or not? These questions, if recurrent, are signs of a one-sided love affair.

Your partner decides your plans

If you have to decide everything as per your partner’s wishes -– for eg, watching a movie, going somewhere, meeting someone — you need to understand if you have enough agency or you are just too scared to lose them. You have to respect each other’s space and feelings.

Take time for yourself

Time heals even the biggest of wounds, so it is important to take your time. Meet new people and expand your friend circle. Spending time with your friends can help you come out of your past relationships.

You are special to your family and friends

Don’t blame yourself for any situation. You are good enough, keep in mind that even if you are not special to your partner, you are special to your friends, who respect you for who you are.

