5 Signs to Know If Your Pet Is Unwell And What You Can Do

Every pet parent knows the feeling when their dog gets sick. We all know that dogs cannot tell us how they feel, but they can display signs of illness. One method to lessen the likelihood that your pet will contract a disease is to be aware of a few warning signs. The first step in helping your dog recover quickly is to identify the issue as soon as it arises.

Undeniably, if a dog becomes sick, it is important to take them to a veterinarian as soon as possible. The veterinarian will diagnose the illness and recommend the appropriate treatment. If the dog’s condition worsens, it might be necessary to provide additional care, such as administering medication and fluids. But, before the need of taking your dog to a vet arises, there are a few signs that you must be aware of in order to prevent your dog from catching a serious disease.

Here are a few warning signs that will help you to identify whether your dog needs medical attention:

• Excessive thirst

Knowing how much water your dog consumes daily is crucial. A dog who consumes more water than usual might be developing diabetes or kidney problems, as per Healthline. The best way to know if your pet is drinking too much water is if you have to refill the water bowl more frequently than usual, if your dog has excessive amounts of pee, if they need to go outdoors more frequently, or if they defecate anywhere inside the home.

• Lethargy or weakness

In dogs, weakness or lethargy are frequent signs of disease. The causes could be anything, from sickness and infection to pain or a drug reaction. Diabetes, heart and liver illness, parvovirus, distemper, kennel cough and heartworm disease are a few of the most typical causes, according to the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA). Keep an eye out for lethargy, slower-than-usual reactions to sounds, movement and touch, as well as a lack of enthusiasm for play or exercise. Arthritis in aged animals could also be accompanied by a shift in activity level.

• Blood in stool and vomit

Blood in your dog’s stool or vomit is a medical emergency that has to be treated right away by a veterinarian. As per BC SPCA, hemorrhagic gastroenteritis, stomach ulcers, viral or bacterial infections, parasites, and poisoning from toxic plants are some of the most causes of vomit and diarrhoea with blood.

• Lack of appetite

When your pets show no interest in eating, regardless of whether they are picky eaters or someone who will eat anything, pay attention. If your pet isn’t eating, it might be a sign of stress, a fever or pain. If it persists for more than a day or is accompanied by other symptoms, immediately contact your veterinarian.

• Cloudy or red eyes

As per Healthline, squinting, red or cloudy eyes, or excessive ocular discharge in your dog could all be signs of an injury or infection. Ensure that you immediately bring your dog in for a checkup. Eye conditions could advance quickly and result in blindness. Medication could be used to treat infections or treat their symptoms.

