5 Simple Ayurvedic Tips to Lose Weight

We live in a diet-obsessed world, where staying fit and healthy without gaining an extra ounce is on everyone’s mind. Now and then, a fad diet comes to light, explaining the best way to lose weight. Multiple information makes one confused and often makes it difficult to shed those extra kilos. For your rescue, Ayurveda is the one-stop solution.

Here are five simple tips for weight loss that might work wonders for you:

Eating your meals between sunrise to sunset

Instead of changing your whole diet and making it a low calorie, you can try to have your meals during the daylight hours, between sunrise and sunsets. It means have your meals for 12 hours and fast for the other 12 except for water. This step can also help to digest everything and excrete everything unnecessary in your body.

Be hydrated

A human body requires at least seven to eight glasses of water a day. Drinking enough water is the best way to detoxify your body and also helps in proper digestion. Less water intake can lead to constipation and dehydration which imbalance hormones and will lead to weight gain.

Try to avoid sugar, deep-fried, and processed Food

Try to cut these foods from your diet which will put less pressure on your liver facilitating better digestion. It also reduces inflammation in your gut allowing it to absorb optimum nutrition from the food you eat.

Exercise at least three days a week

We know you have busy schedule but try to engage in a few exercises, this will improve the blood circulatio0n in the body providing enough nutrients and oxygen to all cells of the body. The best time to indulge in physical exercise is early in the morning when your body is much active.

Have good, long sleep

Sleep is the best way to relax your body and disturbed sleep might hamper your health. As we know a minimum of 8 hours daily is a need for a person and according to Ayurveda, the ideal time period should be 10 pm to 6am.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.