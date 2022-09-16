5 Simple Ways To Control Hair Fall

Our hair has a life cycle of its own. They grow, rest, and shed. In fact, it is normal to lose about 50 to 100 strands of hair every day according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. But the problem sets in when you shed hair and something stops new hair from growing. Medically, this condition is known as ‘anagen effluvium’. While treating the ultimate cause of your hair fall is the only way to completely stop the hair loss, here are 5 simple ways you can control losing your hair at an alarming rate:

Get To The Roots

The first step to controlling hair fall is to find out why your hair is falling out. There is no one reason and figuring out what is affecting your locks might be hard, but consider looking into whether your hair is falling out because of one of the following reasons:

Damaging Hairstyles

Harsh Haircare

Genetics

Stress

Hormonal Changes

Other Medical Conditions, including thyroid

Amp Up the Vitamins

Certain vitamins, or the lack thereof, can impact your hair in the worst ways possible. To keep your locks shiny, healthy, and lock, consider figuring out if you have hair fall problems due to nutrition deficiencies. With the advice from a healthcare practitioner, consider adding multivitamin supplements to your diet. Treating vitamin deficiencies can not only stop hair fall but also help with regrowth.

Look Into Scalp Care

The key is to keep your scalp healthy and clean. Invest in mild shampoo and conditioner. Try to avoid chemical treatments, including hair colour, as much as possible. A better alternative would be to look into organic hair colours that don’t contain ammonia, peroxide, or para-phenylenediamine.

Oiling Before Washing

The age-old advice of oiling before washing your hair is not unfounded after all. Coconut oil has Lauric acid that helps protect the roots and strands of your hair from breakage. Investing in Olive oil might also be a good solution if you think you are suffering from genetic hair loss. This central ingredient in the Mediterranean diet may help slow down genetic hair loss.

After a gentle scalp massage, let the oil sit for 30 minutes before washing it out with mild shampoo. And never forget to apply conditioner after.

Stay Gentle

Avoid any hairstyle, including braids and ponytails, that pull at the roots of your hair. If you want to avoid more hair loss, going gentle with your hairstyles might be the best course of action for you. Also, try to let your hair air dry to avoid any further damage and irritating your scalp.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here