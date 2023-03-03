Holi, the festival of colour, is knocking at our doors. This is that time of the year when you enjoy your time to the fullest with your loved ones. From playing with colours, and munching your favourite gujiyas, to gulping down thandai, it’s a festival to unwind yourself. One aspect of it which can make you worry is how your skin is going to react to all the chemical-based Holi colours. What if you develop after-Holi skin allergies or irritation? But fret not, today we will be sharing some homemade skincare hacks, which will protect your skin from the harmful effects of the colours.

Oatmeal Face Pack

Add three tablespoons of oats, two tablespoons each of lemon juice and honey, and a few drops of water to prepare this after-Holi scrub. Apply the paste to the affected area of the skin. Massage your skin lightly with the face pack. After leaving it for 40 minutes, wash it with warm water. Without a doubt, your skin will become more hydrated, glowing and radiant. Not to forget, this face pack also helps you to get rid of skin allergies.

Milk

Apply a paste made of besan and milk to your face, then wait for around 10 minutes till it becomes dry. Even better, scrub it clean in a circular motion. To remove the Holi colour, wash it with lukewarm water and hydrate thereafter. Milk includes vitamin A, which treats dry and acne-prone skin. It eliminates the debris that clogs pores and causes acne, and it also contains lactic acid, which kills the microorganisms which cause these closed pores.

Coconut Oil

If there is itching and a burning sensation on your skin due to chemical-based Holi colours, then it is advised to immediately wash your face with water. After that, apply some ghee wherever you feel there’s a burning sensation. Applying ghee to your face will surely give you instant relief. What are you waiting for? Add this skincare remedy to your list right away and enjoy the festival of colours to the fullest.

Curd

A concoction of fresh lemon juice, curd and a pinch of sandalwood powder works wonders on your skin. The mixture aids in removing stubborn traces of colour from your face and body and gives your skin a nourishing glow. If you desire to protect your skin from after-Holi allergies, then this is the best homemade skin care remedy. If there is a burning sensation on the skin after playing Holi, then apply the mixture to the entire body and let it dry for some time.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera contains anti-allergic and anti-bacterial properties, which protect your skin from allergies and rashes. Before playing Holi, make sure you hydrate your skin with aloe vera. This step will make sure to provide your skin with a glow and a radiant look.

