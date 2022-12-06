5 Skincare Tips by Kiara Advani For The Winter Season

The winter season is not the best time for your skin especially if you suffer from dryness. Who doesn’t want glowing skin that radiates from within, this fall season? However, with so many products and tips to choose from, most people feel overwhelmed. In the rush to achieve Insta-worthy skin, it’s common to wonder how celebrities manage to maintain such flawless skin round the clock. With Kiara Advani posting her no-makeup selfies on social media platforms, we can’t help but admire the actress’ flawless and glowing skin. Be it her acting choices, her sartorial choices or her beauty game, she knows how to ace it all.

We got Advani to share her secrets for a glowing skin. Here are her must do’s to achieve healthy, hydrated and glowing skin

Understanding your skin type: Before selecting any product, you must first ascertain your skin To ensure that your skincare regime works perfectly fine, it is essential to consistently apply the right products to your skin for good results.

In order to do that, make a note of it when you wake up in the morning. However, it is imperative to follow a routine and choose skin care as well as beauty products made from effective formulations – working in your favor to hydrate and nourish the skin, revealing its natural radiance by dodging dryness.

A serum-inclusive skin care routine: We all love how radiant the skin feels after a skincare routine. However, the importance of face serum is yet to be discovered by a lot of people. We generally tend to use a lot of products, layer after layer on our face. This generally happens when serums don’t typically sink into skin but penetrate in In such a scenario, “My first step is to cleanse my skin, followed by the application of a face serum. I can rely on the Charmis Vitamin C serum. The serum really makes your skin feel hydrated and because of its non-sticky texture, my skin feels softer. I’m obsessed with the instant glossy skin-feel that I experience as soon as I apply. This is one of the only serums I’ve ever tried in which I notice an actual difference in the texture, clarity, and especially the tone of my skin,” adds Advani.

A workout routine that makes you happy: A workout routine is as important as any other and it’s also true that working out releases hormones (endorphins) that keep the skin alive and add to its overall So have a routine that works for you, in place. I do suggest a 4-5-day active workout a week for keeping yourself and your skin fit.

Starting the day with nutrients: Starting your day with some lukewarm water and lemon contributes to a healthy metabolism, cleansing your skin, the system as well as refreshing your My nutritious lunch consists of ‘Ghar ka khaana’ – simple roti and vegetables such as spinach, pumpkin, and sprouts with a minimal amount of salt and oil. Eating healthy food is equivalent to bright skin.

Just by adhering to these simple steps shared by our most-loved celebrity, you can also make your own path to achieve flawless skin. So what are you waiting for, it is time for you to try them out.

