GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • LEADING

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

5 Small Things That Impact Big on Your Bathroom

Small things about this space that leave a big impact!

shifa khan | Contributor Content

Updated:March 3, 2018, 5:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
5 Small Things That Impact Big on Your Bathroom
Representative Image
The Bathroom is often a neglected area however the one that you visit first thing in the morning and last before you call it a day. The thought of overhauling your washroom could make you postpone the whole exercise; however, there are small things about this space that leave a big impact without weighing much on your pocket or your precious time. Let’s take a look:

1. Spa-like, Spa-size Towels

Why should the towels luxury be restricted to spas only? Invest in spa-like, spa-size towels to lend a new feel to your bathing experience; besides a fresh vibe to your bathroom.

2. Keep it Aromatic

Instead of buying bathroom air freshener every month, invest in an essential oil air-diffuser once and breathe in the fragrance that recalls the best of nature and richness. Essential oils are known to impact the olafactory organs and calm nerves. Try apple-cinnamon reed sticks air-diffuser and thank us later.

3. Plant

A little green piece of natural beauty can give you a fresh vision early morning apart from purifying the air. Try Dracaena or dragon plant, or an Aloevera to freshen up the space with minimal watering or light, or try an Orchid plant to beautify your bathroom.

4. Try Frosted Glass Film

Try beautiful frosted glass window films to cover your window panes and up your bathroom décor instantly. These are the best DIYs that can transform your bathroom in less than 10 minutes.
5. Keep it Un-Cluttered
Most importantly, keep your washroom uncluttered! Do not let old brushes, spent toothpaste tubes, empty shampoo, body wash & lotion bottles, or newspapers pile up in your happy space.

Also Watch

| Edited by: shifa khan
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES