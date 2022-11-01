CHANGE LANGUAGE
5 Smoothies To Help You Lose Weight Post-Diwali
1-MIN READ

5 Smoothies To Help You Lose Weight Post-Diwali

November 01, 2022, 18:22 IST

New Delhi, India

After a spree of endless indulgence you can still get back on track.



Have you gained any weight during the holiday season? To get back on track, let's brew some healthy smoothies right away

Developed a paunch during the festive season? It can be difficult to maintain a healthy diet when you are surrounded by heaps of laddus, barfis, and other tempting delicacies. Don’t worry, after a spree of endless indulgence you can still get back on track. But if you’re looking for something to speed up that fitness journey then we have a yummy way for you. Let’s make smoothies. All of these smoothies can be prepared in a high-powered blender or juicer.

Melon and Kiwi Smoothie

  • Add in 2-3 slices of papaya, 2 slices of melon, a handful of grapes, one sliced plum, and half a cup of oats
  • For the liquid add a glass of milk and a teaspoon of honey.
  • Add ice to get that smoothie texture

Cucumber and Mint smoothie

  • Chop one cucumber and put it in a blender
  • Combine with coriander leaves and water
  • Blend well to make juice
  • Add pink salt and pepper for some garnish
  • Serve over ice cubes in a chilled glass.

Banana Smoothie

  • Add peeled bananas to a blender
  • Combine it with yoghurt, two teaspoons of honey and pumpkin seeds
  • Add a dash of water for your desired consistency\
  • Pour it into a tall glass
  • Garnish it with some more pumpkin seeds and honey

High protein chocolate smoothie

  • Add 1/4th cup of rolled oats, a small banana, one teaspoon of soaked chia seeds, and 1/4th teaspoon of coffee powder in a blender.
  • Add 5 almonds, 7-8 raisins, one teaspoon of peanut butter, 3/4th cup of low-fat milk, and half a scoop of whey protein powder.
  • Blend all the ingredients by giving them a good whisk.

Strawberry, Oats, and Chia Smoothie

  1. Add strawberries, oats, chia seeds in a mixer grinder.
  2. Combine with milk and ice for a smoothie

