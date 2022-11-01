5 Smoothies To Help You Lose Weight Post-Diwali

Developed a paunch during the festive season? It can be difficult to maintain a healthy diet when you are surrounded by heaps of laddus, barfis, and other tempting delicacies. Don’t worry, after a spree of endless indulgence you can still get back on track. But if you’re looking for something to speed up that fitness journey then we have a yummy way for you. Let’s make smoothies. All of these smoothies can be prepared in a high-powered blender or juicer.

Melon and Kiwi Smoothie

Add in 2-3 slices of papaya, 2 slices of melon, a handful of grapes, one sliced plum, and half a cup of oats

For the liquid add a glass of milk and a teaspoon of honey.

Add ice to get that smoothie texture

Cucumber and Mint smoothie

Chop one cucumber and put it in a blender

Combine with coriander leaves and water

Blend well to make juice

Add pink salt and pepper for some garnish

Serve over ice cubes in a chilled glass.

Banana Smoothie

Add peeled bananas to a blender

Combine it with yoghurt, two teaspoons of honey and pumpkin seeds

Add a dash of water for your desired consistency\

Pour it into a tall glass

Garnish it with some more pumpkin seeds and honey

High protein chocolate smoothie

Add 1/4th cup of rolled oats, a small banana, one teaspoon of soaked chia seeds, and 1/4th teaspoon of coffee powder in a blender.

Add 5 almonds, 7-8 raisins, one teaspoon of peanut butter, 3/4th cup of low-fat milk, and half a scoop of whey protein powder.

Blend all the ingredients by giving them a good whisk.

Strawberry, Oats, and Chia Smoothie

Add strawberries, oats, chia seeds in a mixer grinder. Combine with milk and ice for a smoothie

