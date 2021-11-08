5 Strength Training Exercises to Promote Longevity, and Build Up Strength

Every exercise has some or the other health-linked benefits. But when we talk about long and disease-free life, then strength training becomes very essential. Strength training is not only for shedding kilos or gaining muscle mass. It is equally beneficial and necessary for people trying to stay fit. Lifting weight regularly can strengthen bones, slow muscle loss, and help to boost metabolism. But even in strength training, there are a number of exercises that can confuse people. When your objective is to improve balance, promote longevity, and build up strength, here are these five moves you need to master:

Dumbbell goblet squat

Step 1: First stand straight with your feet wider than your hip-width.

Step 2: Hold one end of a dumbbell vertically, both hands should be close to your chest.

Step 3: Now, bend your knees and push your butt back to come into a squat position (thighs should be parallel to the ground).

Step 4: Your spine and neck has to be straight, hold the pose for a few seconds before you return to the starting position.

Dumbbell Lunges

Step 1: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and a dumbbell in each hand

Step 2: Now, move your left leg 1 foot forward and simultaneously lower your body until both your front and back legs make a 90 degrees angle.

Step 3: Remember that your front leg should not cross your toes.

Step 4: Hold the position for a few seconds and rise. Next, take your left leg back to the starting point to complete one rep. Repeat the same with the right leg.

Dumbbell Row

Step 1: Stand straight with a pair of dumbbells in each hand.

Step 2: Bring your hands in front of your body (palms should face your body). This is the starting point.

Step 3: Now, bend your elbows and push your shoulder blades back to lift the dumbbells to your chin level.

Step 4: Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.

Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Step 1: Sit on the bench with your feet on the floor.

Step 2: Hold a dumbbell in each hand. (Elbows bend and palms facing forward).

Step 3: Next, inhale and extend stretch your hand overhead.

Step 4: Bring it back to the starting position to complete one rep.

Dumbbell Romanian deadlift

Step 1: Stand close to pair of dumbbells with your feet hip-width apart.

Step 2: Hinge forward at your hips. Make sure to keep your spine straight to hold dumbbells.

Step 3: Grip a dumbbell in each hand and with utmost care draw your shoulders back, you have to engage your core in this exercise.

Step 4: Tighten your glutes, hamstrings to drive your feet into the ground. Lift the weight to about your upper thighs.

Step 5: Pause for a minute. Then lower the weight between your knees and toes.

