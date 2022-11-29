5 Stylish Winter Wardrobe Essentials

The year 2022 was all about going all out and being you after two years in the pandemic. 2023’s winter will be different. With social media influencers and street fashionistas dictating fashion choices, the coming year will bring freshness to winter fashion. Rahul Bhalla, CEO & Co-Founder, Latin Quarters picks 5 trends for this winter.

Suede Wrap Jacket with Fur Collar

Suede jackets have experienced a significant comeback on the runway, and for good reason. These coats will not only keep you warm, but they will also make any outfit look more stylish. You may transform it from basic to trendy by pairing it with a skirt, pair of pants, or even a dress and the always fashionable boots. Voila! You have the ideal winter season style.

Leather Back In-Style

The ultimate wardrobe essential that looks great in any season, but especially in the winter, is a luxurious leather jacket. This cold-weather season, jackets with leather sleeves and warm collars are in vogue, and they give your outfit a chic, sassy touch.

Faux Fur Collar

A combination of leather and faux fur, these jackets promise an adaptable, functional and relaxed look. A wrap faux leather jacket with fur collar for a day-to-day alternative that is both elegant and stylish.

Sweater Dresses

Sweater dresses are chic on their own, but also magic when accessorized the right way. Simple yet elegant, it’s an outfit that can be worn any time during the day, you can also consider the short, slightly flared hemline on these dresses as the ultimate excuse to invest in over-the-knee boots.

Everlasting Overcoats

Over coats are everywhere right now and more prevalent on our social media feed than ever before. The overcoat by Latin Quarters is a wardrobe essential this winter. Pair it up with the right boots and you’ve got yourself the perfect look for anytime of the day.

