Foods you consume can have a major influence on your gut health and digestive system. Gut bacteria collectively referred to as the gut microbiome is incredibly beneficial for your overall health. However, certain bacteria present in the intestine can disrupt your digestive system and affect your gut health.

Today, we are going to share healthy food options which prevent digestive problems like bloating, cramps, gas, stomach discomfort, diarrhoea and constipation.

Here are 5 superfoods to improve your gut health, which also helps in digestion:

1. Apples

Apples are rich in various nutrients and fibre and thus help in improving gut health and digestive problems. Apples also contain pectin which acts as a prebiotic. Pectin cannot be digested by the body and gut bacteria breaks it down which improves your overall gut health. In addition, apples keep your tummy full for longer and help to get rid of many digestive problems.

2. Whole grains

Whole grains should be included in your daily diet for better gut health and digestive system. It contains more soluble dietary fibre, which is considered beneficial for the bacteria present in the intestines. Some examples of whole grains include jowar, bajra, green gram, brown rice and millet, among others.

3. Flax seeds

Flax seeds are a great source of fibre and other nutrients. It helps in reducing gut inflammation and promotes mucus production to improve the health of the gut. With a good amount of fibre in each seed, flax seeds ensure regular bowel movements. They are often considered probiotic food due to their high fibre content and hence improve gut bacteria and the digestive system. You can also mix flax seeds in yoghurt, salads, smoothies, oats bowls and other food items.

4. Cauliflower

High fibre content in cauliflower improves digestion and promotes good bacteria in guts. Being rich in fibre and water, cauliflower prevents digestive problems. However, excess consumption of cauliflower could lead to gas and bloating. At the same time cauliflower is not recommended for all as many people are not able to digest it due to its high fibre content.

5. Fermented foods

Fermented foods such as yoghurt, buttermilk, butter, curd and fermented soybean, among others are rich in lactobacillus. These bacteria help provide you relief from digestive problems. These foods provide you with a dose of healthy probiotics which ensure a healthy digestive system.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here