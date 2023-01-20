5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Coffee You Must Know

Coffee is a beverage known for its ability to boost your energy levels. Many people depend on their daily cup of joy, right when they start their day or unwinding a long tiring day. While some prefer a hot cup of coffee with milk, others prefer chilled coffee or even black coffee.

Did you know that drinking coffee on a daily basis offers some incredible health benefits? Here’s a list of 5 surprising benefits of coffee you must know.

Lower the risk of diabetes

According to the research conducted by the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee, a number of factors including- antioxidant effects or anti-inflammatory effects, may reduce the prevalence of type 2 diabetes, while drinking a cup of coffee.

Improves heart health

According to the Harvard study, drinking two or more cups of coffee every day, could protect against heart failure and may lower the risk of strokes and cardiovascular diseases.

Promoting weight management

A study conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), says that caffeine intake has been associated with reducing fat storage and supporting gut health, both of which are beneficial for weight management.

Lower the risk of depression

Studies have found that having a cup of coffee could be associated with a lower risk of depression. According to NIH research, drinking coffee or consumption of caffeine was significantly associated with decreased risk of depression.

Good for Parkinson’s

Studies show that caffeine present in coffee could help people suffering from Parkinson’s disease manage their uncontrollable movements. According to the Harvard Medical School, having a higher intake of coffee is associated with a lower risk of Parkinson’s.

Lowers the risk of Dementia/Alzheimer’s disease

NIH study also shows that drinking 3 to 5 cups of coffee per day, was associated with a decreased risk of Dementia-Alzheimer’s disease. Another study by the Krembil Brain Institute, suggests that drinking coffee may protect you against developing both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. The study found that the roasting process of coffee beans prevents these diseases.

How much coffee should be consumed in a day?

According to fda.gov, 400 milligrams of coffee per day roughly is a safe quantity to have for healthy individuals. Many health professionals claim that drinking black coffee is one of the healthiest ways to promote weight loss management.

(Disclaimer: Information presented in the article is gathered from various sources/studies. News18 doesn’t guarantee the accuracy of the facts.)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here