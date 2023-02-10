A sedentary lifestyle has become a major reason for many ailments these days. As we spend long hours at work, without much physical activity, it’s important to maintain the right body posture to avoid many health issues. A good body posture is more than just how you look and feel about yourself. The right posture will put less pressure or stress on your muscles and ligaments. This helps to maintain your body balance.

However, it’s important to understand that your posture can significantly affect your physical and mental health, well-being, and capacity to succeed at work. Wearing unsupportive shoes or shoes with hard soles may lead to back discomfort, knee pain and even mood changes.

Here are 5 surprising health benefits of good body posture:

1. Increased Confidence

Your self-esteem may be affected by incorrect body posture. According to a study, kids who were upright and confident in themselves feel far more confident in their own judgement. Increasing your sense of self-assurance at work will ultimately aid in your success.

2. Boosts Energy

The energy levels might be significantly impacted by poor posture, leading to weariness. Maintaining proper body alignment may help you stay motivated and engaged at work. Correct posture can help you boost your energy level.

3. Greater Self-Esteem and Better Mood

Apart from giving you more energy, good posture also helps you feel better about yourself, boosts your mood, and reduces depressive symptoms. Positivity about yourself is the first step towards your mental as well as physical well-being.

4. Improved Breathing

Breathing is simpler when the body is properly oriented. Breathlessness can result from slouching because it reduces lung capacity. Breathing issues can hinder your capacity to perform your best at work. Try changing your posture to infuse more life into your lungs and career.

5. Increased Productivity

According to the International Journal of Industrial Ergonomics, posture affects productivity. You may probably struggle to remain focused and productive at work if you’re in pain, injured, exhausted, or unconfident. You can be a more useful team member if you adopt a better posture because it can improve both your physical and mental health.

