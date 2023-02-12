For Indians, tea is not just any other drink, it’s a routine. Most of us can’t imagine our day without a cup of tea. Even if we start our day without it, we all enjoy coming home after a tiring day and sipping on a hot cup of tea. The icing on the cake is a delectable snack to accompany the tea. We often end up eating biscuits and packaged chips or namkeens. And if you are bored of the combination, how about some healthy snacks that can be made easily at home.

Mawa cake: We all try our hands at baking from time to time, so why not make and save this delicious Iranian recipe? Tea and mawa cake are a popular combination, and if you go to a Parsi cafe for tea, you’ll find it on almost every table. The rich milky treat is the kind of cake you’d want to have with a cup of tea to lift your spirits after a long, exhausting day.

Kachori: A cup of tea isn’t complete without some kachoris. These flaky and fried snacks are best served with tamarind chutney and filled with a spicy lentil mixture. If you want to be a little more adventurous, try stuffing them with cheese and other ingredients of your choice and giving it a modern twist.

Nimki: This crunchy snack is flavoured with ajwain and kalonji. It’s difficult to stop yourself from eating too many of these because they’re made simply with wheat flour, maida, and fried in ghee. And the best part? You can store it for dats. They can be made ahead of time, stored, and enjoyed with tea whenever you want.

Samosa: How can we forget our favourite samosa? While they are easily availed of in stores near us, you can also try to make them healthier by air frying at home. All you need is refined flour, potatoes, peanuts, and some spices to make this delicacy at home.

Fafda: This is an ajwain and black pepper-infused fried snack made with besan (gram flour). It is a popular vegan snack that is delicious. It is commonly eaten with jalebi for breakfast, but it also makes a tasty tea snack.

