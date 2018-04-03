English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Teas that Torch Excess Fat and Fatigue
Teas that burn fat cells and improve energy levels.
Image: Getty Images
Your morning cup of tea can awaken your senses and boost energy levels instantly. However, the grounded tea leaves have more power – they have the potency to slow-down aging, burn fat cells, improve energy levels, boost immunity, reduce stress and lower risk of cancer.
Here’s a lowdown on 5 teas that you must benefit from while relishing their great taste and calming effect:
1. Ashwagandha Tea
Ashwagandha tea works on stress hormone – cortisol, which is directly linked to belly fat. Ashwagandha root stabilizes resistance to stress and helps reduce inflammation caused by stress hormones besides reducing your vulnerability to diabetes, heart disease and cancer.
2. Oolong Tea
Oolong tea is rich in polymerized polyphenols that cut down fat by 20% and fight blood pressure by 65%, as per a 10-year long study conducted at Taiwan.
3. Chamomile Tea
Chamomile tea has calming effect on the brain and induces sleep, which in turn, is directly linked to burning extra fat cells, building strong immunity and de-stressing your mind and body. If you are sleep-deprived, vouch on a cup of chamomile or lavender tea, than resorting to tranquilizers.
4. Hibiscus Tea
Hibiscus tea is loaded with flavonoids that control bloating thereby reducing your pooch gradually. The chemical compounds found naturally in Hibiscus help regulate water and electrolyte balance in the body and help you feel lighter.
5. Matcha
Matcha has 137 times more Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG) than Green Tea. It aids lipolysis i.e. breakdown of fat and inhibits adipogenesis i.e. formation of fat cells. Matcha has shown visible results in torching belly fat in about 3 months time in a surfeit of studies conducted across the world.
