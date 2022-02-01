5 Techniques to Overcome Anxiety Associated With Communication

We have all been anxious before a conversation or communication at some point in our lives. Nerves can manifest as a knot in the stomach before approaching someone new. Sweaty hands and a dry mouth whenever requested to offer your viewpoint at a meeting. People also suffer a shaky voice and racing heart when delivering a presentation. Communication apprehension is a general word that refers to worry or fear associated with actual or prospective communication with others.

While the correct amount of anxiousness may be beneficial. It helps you feel alert and refines your delivery; too much anxiety impairs your capacity to think and makes your listeners feel uneasy. You must find your own bottom gauge to concentrate in order to overcome these sensations. You need to give your mind anything to do except dwelling upon your insecurities.

Here are five techniques to help you overcome your fear of speaking:

Remove it With a Shake

Before trying to speak, take a moment to actually shake off the nerves. Stretch your legs and arms, run in place, rotate your shoulders, wiggle your neck and mouth around — anything to get your blood flowing. This allows you to feel calm by relaxing up the tense muscles.

Take Slow Breaths

Take a few deep breaths before walking toward the front of the person, then another before you start speaking. Inhale slowly through your nose for 10 counts, hold that breath for ten counts, and then breathe slowly out for ten counts. Repeating this a few times before getting up to talk helps calm your beating heart and provides vital oxygen to the brain.

Practice More

Practice early and frequently. The more closely you can replicate the talking experience, the more efficient your preparation will be. When practicing, stand up and talk openly. Once you have done a few takes on your own, you can practice in front of an audience.

Understanding Your Emotions

One method to conquer your fear of public speaking is to become more conscious of the warning symptoms of nervousness so you can intervene early. Consider anxiety to be a wave. The wave will overrun you if you take too long to respond.

Personal Power Thoughts

Consider the moments in life that make you feel confident and joyful, as well as the things you have done to aid others. Consider the individuals who love and trust you. Consider their happy, loving expressions. Remember the instances when you were the great winner—in business, sports, or love. This method transforms the energy coursing through your system into positive sensations of physical and spiritual power.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.