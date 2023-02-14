5 Things Everyone Must Do To For Great Sexual Health And Well-being

Sexual health is an essential part of holistic health and well-being of people. The concept focuses on a positive and respectful take on sexual relationships and sexuality. It is an affirmative view of sex, where the prospect of having pleasurable and safe sexual experiences is valued. Despite being a critical element of health, sexual wellness is often seen as a taboo subject that is not talked about. So, if you need to cover all your basics when it comes to sexual health, here’s a list of things to help you out.

Practice Safe Sex

Regardless of the number of sexual partners you have, or how long you have been involved with your partner(s), it is important to use barriers such as condoms to prevent contracting any sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). It not only helps prevent diseases but lowers your chances of unexpected pregnancy as well. Consider different ways of protecting yourself like condoms, pills and intrauterine devices (IUD).

Communicate

One of the most important aspects of sexual health is communication with your doctor or partner. It is important to lay out your boundaries and be on the same page regarding things you and your partner agree to. You can try using safe words.

It is just as important to talk about STDs, history of drug use, past sexual experiences, and other such topics to ensure everyone’s safety. When communicating with a medical professional, be as honest as possible to ensure you get the best advice.

Understand your needs

Having pleasurable sexual experiences is also an integral part of optimum sexual health. It is essential to understand what you like and what you want from your partner.

Get yourself and your partner tested

It is important to have this conversation with your partner. Get an HIV/STI test done and urge your partner as well. The number of partners should not dictate whether you can be infected. It is always better to be sure and be safe as many STIs may go undiagnosed for years.

Educate Yourself

Sexual wellness depends heavily on having comprehensive, good-quality information about sex and sexuality, understanding the risks one may face, and knowledge of sexual healthcare available to you and ways to access it.

