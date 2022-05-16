5 Things Skinny Men Must Keep in Mind While Dressing Up for Any Event

Most people believe that being lean compliments their looks but not all the time. Sometimes, leanness becomes a cause of trouble. Choosing the perfect outfit for skinny people becomes a task. However, a few tips, if kept in mind, can elevate your look. You can choose the best outfit for yourself as well as get the perfect look. There are various tips for women to get their perfect style but today, we will help all our men out there to look and feel good.

Avoid wearing slim fit jeans

Skinny people should opt for baggy jeans instead of skinny ones. Wearing them will make you look cool and comfy at the same time.

Say no to the half shirt

Half-shirts mostly make your hands appear thinner. Always opt for a full sleeve shirt that will hide your thin hands and make you look good. But if you want to wear a half-shirt, keep the fitting of the sleeves propper.

Layering works the best

Wearing layered clothes is a good option to hide your skinny body. You can get the best look by focusing on the colour combination and pattern of the outfit. This will not only make you look good but trendy as well.

Take care of the weather

Don’t forget to keep the weather in mind while choosing an outfit. In winter bombers and puffer jackets look very cool on them, while in summer, light denim jackets suit them more.

Focus on the shirt

Leanness is comparatively more visible in a tight shirt. And therefore, you should choose a medium-fitted shirt.

Lastly, no matter how slim or chubby you are, what matters the most is that you have to be confident with your style. Whatever you carry, carry it with grace. You will always look good!

Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.

