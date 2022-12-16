5 Things To Keep In Mind While Decorating A Teen’s Room

Designing a teenager’s bedroom can be challenging since we want it to reflect their own tastes and passions but also want it to blend well with the rest of the house. However, decorating your child’s room is no longer a guessing game, thanks to an infinite colour palette and an abundance of furnishing options that are readily available just a click away. Therefore, you have a variety of possibilities if you wish to redesign your child’s room. But having so many possibilities raises a number of problems, such as “What colour should I choose? " or “Is the bed too small?" Hence, here are a few tips on how to decorate a teen’s room.

Wall designs

A teenager’s bedroom works well with a subdued or pastel colour scheme with more sophisticated yet cheery tones since it gives the space a lively, well-balanced, and modern feel. Additionally, you can use custom printed wall treatments, a graffiti wall, favourite words in neon, or lighting marquee signs to spruce up the walls of your bedroom. Apart from anything else, make it useful. Personalized paintings may bring their tale to life while wallpaper is a terrific way to add colour and personality to their rooms. For instance, a young teen’s room murals could feature blue-hued vehicles and drums.

Storage

Teenagers need a lot of storage space because they spend their time studying, playing games, and engaging in hobbies. The storage area should be made with durability and practicality in mind. Teenagers can keep their favourite books that inspire them on a bookshelf that can be added.

Enough space

The bedroom of a teen is their haven. Here, children will establish routines and develop their creative expression. Teenagers’ hobbies can be quite helpful in determining the interior design theme for their bedrooms. Another option is to place a small seat against the footboard of the bed for their friends to relax on. Put a rug and some plush pillows in the corner so you have a spot to unwind.

A study area

The teenage years are when homework really starts to pile up, so if you want to get your child into a regular study routine and you have the room, setting up a quiet workspace is a wonderful option.

This can be as basic as a narrow desk or shelf against the wall, with a good task light and room to arrange books, pencils, and notes. A tiny stool that can be stored beneath the desk when not in use and wall-mounted storage are also helpful for organising loose documents and study notes.

Lighting

Any room needs a variety of lighting, but a teen’s bedroom needs it more than most because it needs to complement various moods throughout the day. For reading beside the bed and for doing schoolwork, bright task lighting is essential. But in addition to that, softer, more laid-back lighting—such as fairy lights or warm table lamps—can be useful for transforming a room into a cosy den.

