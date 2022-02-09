5 Things to Keep in Mind While Trimming Your Beard

Beards require a lot of maintenance and need to be trimmed regularly for them to retain the perfect shape that you want, right? A beard left unattended for too long may make you look shabby and therefore, it’s all more important that you give it some time and attention.

In this article, we are going to discuss some tips to maintain beards. See below:

When to trim

When you’re trimming your beard, you should ensure that its length is not less than one centimetre. Nipping off beards and making them extra short can spoil their quality and make you look unattractive.

Don’t ignore neck hair

Often, while trimming, the neck hair gets ignored, and it compromises your look. You should keep in mind that your facial hair will look good only when you trim the hair on the neck.

Lip edge

Often, we see very little hair on the sides of the lips. If you trim them in an even manner, the hair of the moustache gets overshadowed by the beard. While trimming the beard, make sure that the beard and the moustache length and appearance remain the same and complimentary.

You shouldn’t have too short a moustache

While trimming the beard, you need to give special care to your moustache. If your moustache is not visible with the beard, it spoils your look. So make sure you don’t make your moustache too small while trimming your beard.

You should maintain the cleanliness of your beard

Often, dirt accumulates inside the beard when you fall or eat something. Sometimes, food particles accumulate in the beard while eating. So you should wash your beard regularly and make sure it does not turn frizzy.

