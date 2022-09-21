5 Things You Can Do To Keep Your Feet and Palms Warm in Winters

As soon as the winter season starts, we want to snuggle in our blankets. It helps us keep ourselves warm and comfortable. Despite this, some of us face the issue of cold feet and palms, something very common in winter. However, it is not always the weather, which contributes to it.

Varied factors like the surrounding environment, human physiology or health condition also lead to the issue. In case you are also suffering from cold feet and are clueless what to do, this article will provide solutions.

Keep Moving

Jogging or small jumps could play a pivotal role in keeping blood circulating. People, who are mostly doing desk jobs experience the problem of cold feet. They should get up at regular intervals and walk around. It helps the blood flow to and fro from the feet.

Top showsha video

Foot baths

One of the easiest ways to get relief from the problem of cold feet is by soaking them in a warm footbath. Soaking the feet for 10-15 minutes is sufficient to keep fresh blood circulating. It can help ease off the tension and relax muscles as well. However, people suffering from diabetic nerve damage should avoid using foot baths.

Keeping feet bundled up

Warm socks are important for people having cold feet problems. Properly insulated slippers should be worn indoors.

Heating pads

Hot water bottles or heating pads can be very useful for people having trouble sleeping due to cold feet. Placing the heating pad or a warm water bottle will ensure the area surrounding the feet remains warm.

Visit doctor

People suffering from the problem of cold feet continuously should visit a doctor, who can guide them more about the complexities related to the issue.

Disclaimer: (The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here