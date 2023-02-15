Getting married is a wonderful experience and it is a lifelong commitment. At some point, during your dating and courtship days, you should openly discuss a few important aspects of your relationship. The way your partner responds to it can be really eye-opening. This is even more important because the decision to marry someone is a commitment for life-time and it also brings two families together.

In such a situation, a wrong decision can have a negative impact on many lives. You should set clear expectations before getting married and starting a life together, as this helps to avoid conflicts that may arise later.

Here are a few things you should ask each other before saying yes:

Ask about children

This will help you figure out if you and your partner have similar goals in life. There is no point in being married for one year, only to find out that your partner doesn’t want to have kids. It’s not an easy compromise to make, so make sure that you both have clarity here.

Check the financial position

After marriage, there may be numerous fights between the couples regarding money. In such a situation, you are advised to check the financial condition of your partner before marriage. Also, make sure to inform your partner about your finances. This will be helpful in avoiding misunderstandings later.

Question about career

Before getting married, couples usually expect to have an adequate amount of time for each other. But, in day-to-day life, it becomes necessary for spouses to support each other in terms of career and professional growth as well. Whether you are in a new job or working late, it is necessary to balance your personal and professional lives.

Ask about customs

The customs in everyone’s household are different. In such a situation, after marriage, there may be difficulty in following the traditions of your partner’s place. That’s why before marriage, you should be clear about the customs and rituals at your partner’s home. This helps you to prepare yourself well.

Check lifestyle preferences

To deal with the daily routine, partners should prioritise each other’s personal interests. This may include their food choices or their willingness to do house chores.

