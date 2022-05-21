5 Things you Should do to Protect Your Teeth this Summer

For many, summers are a time of excitement because why not, it is vacation time for many. Irrespective of the heat and humidity, the summer months are invariably enticing as we get to travel to different places for vacation with our families and try new foods and beverages. But, amid the excitement and the tempting treats and drinks, we unknowingly neglect our teeth.

If we are not cautious about maintaining proper oral hygiene, we may face several oral diseases. Here are five tips for having fun in the sun while keeping your mouth and teeth healthy all the time.

Keep up with your dental hygiene

Brushing your teeth twice a day and flossing once a day is the most effective way to keep them strong and healthy. As the weather warms up, many people consume more sugary foods and drinks, making good oral hygiene even more important during the summer months.

Drink more water

As it’s difficult to stay hydrated in hot weather, drinking plenty of water is essential for your dental hygiene and overall health.

Go easy on the sweets

We all know that summer vacation is a time for relaxation, enjoyment, and self-indulgence. But you must not overeat candy, baked goods, and other sweets. As you know, too much sugar is one of the quickest ways to develop cavities.

Protect your lips from UV rays

Our lips are prone to burning, which can lead to a variety of problems. So, do not forget to use sunscreen to protect your lips. You can use SPF 15 or higher lip balm when spending time outside.

Ease up on the drinking and smoking

Habits of drinking and smoking are linked to various conditions, including gum disease, gum tissue, bone loss, and bad breath. To ensure your oral health, it is advised to stop smoking.

