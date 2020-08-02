5 Thoughtful Rakhi Gift Ideas For Your Sibling Other Than Chocolates

Raksha Bandhan is more than just a symbol of the brother-sister bond. The auspicious festival calls for a grand and splendid exchange of gifts and wishes. While the occasion continues to be celebrated in the delight of age old tradition today, the ways of gifting have changed manifold over the years. It is not just about the brother reciprocating love for his sister through multitudes of unique and special gifts, nowadays sisters too reserve what can be called return gifts.

We have gone ahead and taken the liberty to make this list from a unisex perspective so that you can decide on your own.

Perfumes

Aromatic, enchanting and breathtaking to the senses, a bottle of cologne is always a pleasurable experience. There are infinite options to select from internationally renowned perfume brands to some organic home-grown ideas. Your sibling will undoubtedly be charmed in the delightful fragrance.

Electronics

If none of the gifts makes sense, getting a gadget could come handy. There are few electronic items that need to be on your list as they not only enhance your experience but also are life-saving with minimal things. Start exploring for that impressive item to surprise your sibling on this special occasion.

Plants and Planters

If your sibling has a green thumb, this could be an ideal gifting choice. You could go for an indoor plant and also pretty planters as it will surely make for a great gift. It will be a great reminder of your sibling and will enhance the beauty of your house.

Watch

Who doesn’t need a watch? A classic in every meaning, this item is a must have across gender and age. Additionally, this can be your way of telling your sibling to be on time. Isn’t it a win-win?

Book

If your sibling is one of the bibliophiles who likes to enjoy reading from a paperback compared to from a kindle, buy a great book they will definitely cherish. Not only it is a thoughtful one, your sibling will adore you for you acknowledging the bookworm in them