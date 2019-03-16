LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

5 Times Kim Kardashian Imitated Naomi Campbell's '90s Runway Looks

Scroll down to witness five times Kim Kardashian emulated Naomi Campbell's runway looks.

News18.com

Updated:March 16, 2019, 1:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
5 Times Kim Kardashian Imitated Naomi Campbell's '90s Runway Looks
Image: Diet Prada
Loading...
Kim Kardashian, the reality television star is bringing back outfits from the 90s runway and we couldn't get enough of the vintage outfits making a come back.

From Versace gowns to Azzedine Alaïa's sheer catsuit, the style diva is spotted flaunting most of the 90s archival outfits.

But every time Kim K made an appearance in these numbers, fashionistas around the world seemed to have a Déjà vu due to the uncanny resemblance between Kim K's outfits and Supermodel Naomi Campbell's 1990s catwalk looks.

Not once but five consecutive times the reality star was seen emulating Noami Campbell's runway originals.

It all started in 2018 when Kim appeared at the Versace runway show in Naomi Campbell's 1997 sparkling chainmail mini dress.

Recently, she wore another Versace slip dress to her rapper-friend's wedding. Well, we saw it on Naomi first on the 1996 Versace runway.

This wardrobe overlap was also brought up by the popular fashion blog, Diet Prada, after which the Internet couldn't help but notice it, too.



We already know how supermodel Naomi was at the top of her runway game in the 90s and was every designer's favourite showstopper, so it actually isn't surprising that fashionistas around the globe want to channel Naomi's iconic styles once in a while.

Call it a fashion faceoff or Kim K's homage to Naomi Campbell's original numbers, we love how the style icon's outfits are making a comeback.

Having said that scroll down to witness five times Kim Kardashian emulated Naomi Campbell's runway looks.

52504220_2258978787677071_1554479164510309324_n

52648003_266543614261814_2790015624675550034_n

53238358_140383230337134_4730593930733438013_n

53840209_2126144060833915_731689611139892010_n

54512364_1024019407808105_3911346662834183561_n
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram