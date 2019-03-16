English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Times Kim Kardashian Imitated Naomi Campbell's '90s Runway Looks
Scroll down to witness five times Kim Kardashian emulated Naomi Campbell's runway looks.
Image: Diet Prada
Kim Kardashian, the reality television star is bringing back outfits from the 90s runway and we couldn't get enough of the vintage outfits making a come back.
From Versace gowns to Azzedine Alaïa's sheer catsuit, the style diva is spotted flaunting most of the 90s archival outfits.
But every time Kim K made an appearance in these numbers, fashionistas around the world seemed to have a Déjà vu due to the uncanny resemblance between Kim K's outfits and Supermodel Naomi Campbell's 1990s catwalk looks.
Not once but five consecutive times the reality star was seen emulating Noami Campbell's runway originals.
It all started in 2018 when Kim appeared at the Versace runway show in Naomi Campbell's 1997 sparkling chainmail mini dress.
Recently, she wore another Versace slip dress to her rapper-friend's wedding. Well, we saw it on Naomi first on the 1996 Versace runway.
This wardrobe overlap was also brought up by the popular fashion blog, Diet Prada, after which the Internet couldn't help but notice it, too.
We already know how supermodel Naomi was at the top of her runway game in the 90s and was every designer's favourite showstopper, so it actually isn't surprising that fashionistas around the globe want to channel Naomi's iconic styles once in a while.
Call it a fashion faceoff or Kim K's homage to Naomi Campbell's original numbers, we love how the style icon's outfits are making a comeback.
Having said that scroll down to witness five times Kim Kardashian emulated Naomi Campbell's runway looks.
Hey Fashion Nova, here's a tip... you can just go ahead and copy any 90s Versace Naomi wore instead of secretly collaborating with Kim lol.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
