5 times Shanaya Kapoor Stole Hearts In Black Ensembles; See Pics

Shanaya Kapoor is a style-maven. Her closet is full of stylish, edgy, yet comfortable outfits. There’s no denying that Shanaya can look good in almost any outfit. Over the years, the 22-year-old actress has proved her love for the colour Black. Be it on a red carpet, at a party or at the airport, Shanaya can never say no to a black ensemble. For instance, Shanaya Kapoor recently shared pictures from her photoshoot where she donned a pretty black dress.

Shanaya chose a little black dress for the photo shoot and looked stunning in it. Shanaya was dressed in a black sequined fitted dress with off-the-shoulder details. The bodycon dress also had tulle feather details below the waist and hugged her shape perfectly. The gown also had a train detail on one side of the waist. Shanaya completed the look for the day by wearing classic black stilettos.

This is not the first time, Shanaya opted for the colour Black to make a style statement. The actress is a pro at pulling off this colour for any occasion. Her sartorial archive is proof that the actor is absolutely in love with this hue.

On the occasion of Karan Johar’s 50th birthday, Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning in a black cut-out dress with a side slit. Her gown featured cut-out detailing at the waist. Her all-black gown had a knot feature at the neckline, and the backless form of the gown added to the oomph factor.

For this day look, Shanaya sported a black top with a plunging neckline and opted for black pants with white stripes. She completed the look with a middle-parting hairdo and minimal makeup.

Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning as she donned a black bodysuit along with black pants. She is also seen giving some tough looks in the pictures.

The actress donned an embellished full-sleeved crop top with a keyhole neck. She paired the crop top with a semi-sheer maxi skirt that also consisted of a thigh-high slit.

