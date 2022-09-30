5 Tips For Colleges Students To Maintain Flawless Skin

College days call for experimenting with hair colour to make up trends to overall looks. While it is a great time to look at new career options, it is also a fun time to explore the world of beauty. However, the excessive use of makeup may cause damage to the skin in addition to other factors like sun rays, sweating, dust and pollution. A basic skincare routine will not only ensure healthy, flawless skin but will also prepare your skin for the future. Here is a list of 5 easy skincare tips to follow for any college-going student.

Sunscreen

No matter what the weather condition is, sunscreen is your skin’s best friend to protect against harmful UV rays. Depending upon your skin type, you can choose sunblock creams, lotions, gels, or even powder. Apply in sufficient quantity and re-apply after a few hours if you will be spending long hours in the sun.

Skin Cleanser

Make sure that you wash your face with a gentle cleanser after you come home. Even after a brief time outdoors, cleanse your face to get rid of dirt, pollutants, bacteria, and other things that may clog the pores of the skin.

Remove Makeup

The longer the makeup sits on your face, the more it will affect the skin. Before hitting the bed, it is essential to remove all the chemicals from your face that might be clogging your pores. Wet wipes can also help you remove the makeup.

Face Sheet or Face Pack

While staying up late at night to complete your assignment you can utilize the time by putting on a deep-cleansing and hydrating mask or a DIY de-tan face pack.

Hydration and exercise

Calling an all-nighter for a test or long class schedules can affect the skin. Make sure you keep yourself hydrated. Instead of coffee and cold drinks, opt for juices or detox water, tea, etc. Also, make sure you can fit in at least a 15-minute workout. Exercising increases blood circulation which will add a natural glow to your skin.

Clean your phone

Throughout the day, your phone touches various surfaces which can lead to the growth of bacteria. Wipe your phone at the end of the day and clean it properly to protect your skin.

