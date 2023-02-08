Temperament is something that we are all born with. Children may be temperamental and if your child is stubborn, you must understand that you need to handle such children with care. Be it an infant, toddler or teen, stubbornness may happen at any age and that may even continue into adulthood.

As a parent, you must find ways to handle your stubborn child in such a way that it helps to limit such behaviour without stressing the people around you. To deal with your stubborn child the right way, it is important to first understand why they behave in a particular way. Here are some of the tips for parents to deal with a stubborn child:

Give them choices

Telling a stubborn child what to do is simply not going to help as that would surely make them rebellious. Give them options as that would make them feel that they have control over their lives and can independently decide what they want to do.

Don’t be angry with them

If you get angry with children or talk by shouting, then this will create even more distance in your relationship with your children. It is always better that you give them more chances to speak. Calmly explain to them what they are doing wrong.

Make a connection with them

You should not force your child to do something that they don’t feel like doing. This will make them more rebellious and they will be doing exactly what they are not supposed to do. So, if you want your children to stop watching television, watch a little bit with them first and then speak to them about doing their homework.

Don’t say no often

You may say “no" to your child but if you use it constantly, your child will become even more defiant. Praise your child for his good behaviour otherwise, they will not listen to you at all.

Win the trust of your child

If your child has trust issues, they will be stubborn with you and will argue about everything. To avoid this, the parents should win their trust first.

