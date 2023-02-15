For working women, balancing work and family life may prove to be challenging. The problem increases when a working woman has to tackle her kids, career and marriage. This may even lead to a feeling of guilt, frustration and stress. However, things can be balanced in the right way if you take the correct measures.

If you know how to manage everything, it enables a person to pay attention to different responsibilities in life. As it is known to everyone that a well thought and executed work-life balance helps reduce stress, increases productivity and makes you feel happier. Here are some of the tips to manage kids with work:

Make a to-do-list

It is important to write down your tasks for the day and prioritise them accordingly. Identify when you are motivated the most and finish your most important tasks within the given time. When you are a little distracted, finish the rest of the tasks. A completed to-do list will reduce your stress.

Be a multitasker

To manage the office with a child, make your schedule in such a way that you are able to multitask. For example, you can easily manage time by getting children’s homework done while you are doing kitchen work and attending business calls as you go for a walk.

Take short breaks

Long hours spent in front of the screen due to work, be it laptop or mobile, can make you feel drained out. Taking short 5-minute breaks can help build your focus. You may even make yourself a cup of tea.

Don’t be guilty

As a working mother you already have a number of responsibilities. You cannot be perfect and please everyone around you. Making mistakes once in a while is fine. Don’t let the feeling of guilt overpower you, otherwise, you will not be able to focus on your present.

Stay connected during the day

When you are at work, make sure that you connect with your child. Make a call to them so that they get to know that you worry about their routine. This will reduce your guilt as well.

