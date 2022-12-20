CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » 5 Tips On How To Prepare Your Dog For The Winter
1-MIN READ

5 Tips On How To Prepare Your Dog For The Winter

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 12:44 IST

New Delhi, India

It's time for dog parents to get to the shops to prep their four-legged family members for winter. (Image: Shutterstock)

Since pets are used to the warmth of the home, the winter season can be just as challenging for them as it is for people. It's crucial to make sure that our pets are prepared to withstand the chilly winter weather

Come winter and warm clothes, moisturisers, and blankets make their way to the fore of every wardrobe. In addition to pulling out their own winter supplies, dog parents will also need to hit the stores to get their furry friends winter-ready. Many pet owners believe that their animal companion’s fur can help them withstand cold temperatures better than humans. However, that is not always the case. Pets are accustomed to the warmth of indoors, and the winter season can be just as difficult for them as it is for humans. It is important to ensure that our dogs and cats are all set up to battle the cold temperatures in winter.

1. Comfortable bedding

During this time of the year, avoid letting your pet sleep on the cold floor. The right choice of bedding can help keep your dog warm. You can lay out blankets to create a cosy environment, purchase raised beds to keep your dog off cold tiles, and even consider looking for comfortable options in heated pet beds.

2. Step outside when the sun is shining

Consider taking your dog out for a walk late in the morning or early in the afternoon when temperatures are slightly higher. Spend time playing outside when the weather is nice. The vitamin D provided by the sun is guaranteed to benefit you and your pet.

3. Apply moisturizer

Dry, cold weather can be harsh on your pet’s skin. Apply coconut oil, or other vet-approved moisturizers to prevent dry, flaky skin. Moisturising can help maintain the health of your pet’s skin and coat.

4. Warm clothing

There are multiple options in the market for warm pet clothing. Ensuring your pet wears a sweater or jacket will offer them an additional layer of insulation, protecting them from the biting cold.

5. Paw care

Dogs can get cracked pads in the same way that we get foot cracks in the winter. Consider using dog boots to protect your pet’s paws if they show signs of discomfort when walking outside.

Read More