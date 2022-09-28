5 Tips That May Help You Grow Taller Even After 18

Who doesn’t aspire to have a good height? Like many other physical attributes, height is also hugely impacted by our genetic composition. It is popularly believed that one stops growing soon after hitting 18 or puberty. However, contrary to popular belief it is also said that nutrition and workout play a key role in making a bit of change in your height in your adult years.

Let’s walk you through the tips:

Follow a balanced diet

According to TOI, a balanced diet, which is rich in vitamins and minerals, can turn your dreams of being taller into reality. Adding fresh fruits, green leafy vegetables, whole grains, and dairy products to your daily diet will be able to make a difference. Calcium and Vitamin D strengthens the bones.

Daily Exercise

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, one pays less attention to outdoor games. Therefore, encourage yourself to play sports or indulge in outdoor activities as much as possible. Do exercise under the supervision of a trained trainer. This will strengthen the bones and muscles.

Top Showsha Video

Correct Posture

If you keep bending your waist and neck, then the length of 3 to 4 inches is reduced in the same way. If your posture is always bad, it can cause a lot of damage. This causes pain in the back and neck. That’s why it is important to have the posture right. If you work for a long time on the laptop, then put a pillow behind the chair. Always keep the waist and neck straight.

Good Sleep

The Human Growth Hormone (HGH) in the pituitary gland, which is responsible for growth, is released during sleep in adolescence. That’s why enough sleep is necessary. Get in the habit of sleeping early, reduce screen time before bed, and pay more attention to physical work during the day.

Supplements

Vitamin D and calcium play an important role in bones and body composition. Therefore, adding vitamin D and calcium supplements may prove to be beneficial.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here