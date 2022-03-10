5 Tips To Alleviate Post-Surgery Pain

Chronic diseases and injuries that can’t be cured by medicines often require a surgical procedure for treatment. However, post the surgery a lot of patients struggle with swelling and pain for days. In such a scenario the following proven tips can help you relieve post-surgery pain.

Keep a check on stress levels

Stress wreaks havoc on your body’s immunity, increasing your pain, according to Onlymyhealth.com. It also impacts the body’s ability to heal quickly which can prolong the discomfort after a surgical process. Therefore you should avoid taking any emotional or physical stress and focus on positive things after surgery.

Get ample sleep

Getting enough sleep is one of the most effective ways to reduce pain as it helps the body to heal faster. Adequate sleep is useful in a majority of the surgical processes, however, you will have to take medicines if you are experiencing insomnia after the surgery.

Focus on physical activities

Health experts suggest that one should gradually start moving and begin with normal activities after surgery. This is because physical activities enhance muscle function and augment the production of new healthy cells.

Abstaining from physical activities may prolong the post-surgery pain as the body struggles in healing after surgery. Regular physical activities also prepare your nervous system for normal day-to-day functions.

No heavy lifting

You should also stay away from activities that can aggravate your pain like lifting heavy objects or intense physical workouts. Patients need to be wary of any activity which can increase their post-surgical pain and it is important to strictly follow the doctor’s advice in this regard.

Painkillers

Taking painkillers to mitigate the pain before it aggravates can also help in managing the discomfort associated with post-surgery. However, you should always consult your doctor before taking any medicine.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

