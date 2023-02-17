5 Tips To Burn More Fat While Walking

We all know that a sedentary lifestyle is a potential cause of weight gain and other health issues. Due to our hectic schedules or long office hours, most of us fail to find time for physical exercise. There are many simple activities which can also help you remain fit and healthy even if you are not going for an intense workout routine. Several studies have established that walking is quite useful to burn fat. Walking also helps to improve heart health and strengthens muscles and bones while improving blood circulation. It also helps to control blood pressure.

Walking for around an hour each day can help you burn calories and shed a few extra kilos. You can burn more fat while walking by following a few simple tips.

Increase your pace

Increasing the pace of your walking can make a great difference to your workout. You can burn more calories while walking briskly than while walking leisurely. According to a study published in the Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, when participants increase their pace, they burn more calories. It was found that a group of runners weighed less than the walkers.

Uphill walking

Whether you are walking on a treadmill or on a flat surface, walking uphill regularly will help you burn extra fat. Uphill walking requires more effort, which leads to losing extra calories. Choose to increase the inclination on your treadmill and walk up stairs or slopes.

Power walks

Power walks is a high-intensity walks that you can follow regularly. Start with a warm-up walk for about 5-10 minutes. Then, increase the pace of your walk (remember, do not run) for 15-20 seconds and then return to your normal pace. Keep repeating this throughout your walking duration.

Frequent short walks

Taking a long walk feels really good. But, if the goal is to weigh lighter on the weighing scale, incorporate frequent short walks. You can take a walk after each meal. You can even divide your hour-long walk into three or four short walks throughout the day. Moderate walking for short durations could also be equally helpful in keeping you healthy and even controlling blood pressure as well as blood sugar levels, according to experts.

Increase the step-count

According to experts, walking 10,000 steps every day is ideal for weight loss. If you can increase the step count beyond this, it can help lose more calories and weight. However, it’s important to keep a watch on your energy level and it’s not ideal to exhaust yourself just to increase the step count.

