5 Tips To Enter 2023 With Healthy And Radiant Skin

Say goodbye to your old skincare routine. A new year calls for a new resolution and what better than a good skincare regime to make your skin healthy and radiant from within? Of course, the new skincare routine will still include the basics- cleansing, exfoliation, moisturization and sunscreen. However, your skin undergoes changes with every season, which means you will need to introduce products to tackle those needs. Be it for hydration, elasticity, pigmentation or to add a natural glow, your skin needs different products to cater for these needs.

Here are a few simple tips to glow your way through 2023-

Wear Sunscreen Every Day

Sunscreen is recommended for all skin types. Sun exposure can cause long-term skin damage, therefore it’s critical to wear sunscreen every day and reapply it frequently. Even if the weather is chilly or gloomy, it is critical to protect your skin from the sun’s dangerous UV radiation. Choose a medical-grade, physical sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30.

Moisturize Regularly

Keeping your skin hydrated is essential for obtaining a radiant complexion. Because dry skin can cause redness and irritation, it’s critical to moisturize it regularly. People with sensitive skin should avoid moisturizers that contain scents or alcohol, as these may irritate their skin. Rather, choose a tried-and-true medical-grade moisturizer that suits your skin or consult a dermatologist.

Remove Your Makeup Every Night

Leaving your makeup on overnight can cause clogging of your pores, resulting in breakouts and skin irritation. Use a cleanser that is gentle enough for sensitive skin and can also remove all traces of makeup, debris, and pollution. If you have irritation, switch to a gentler cleaner.

Use Medical-grade Skincare Products

Medical-grade skincare products are intended to address specific skin issues such as wrinkles and sun damage. Your medical specialists can recommend the best skincare products for your specific needs. They might have solutions for every skin type and condition, whether you want a deep cleansing mask or a light moisturizer.

Visit a Dermatologist Regularly

As we enter the new year, make it a point to see your dermatologist regularly. Unfortunately, many people neglect their skincare until an issue emerges, which can be detrimental to keeping healthy and bright skin. Seeing a dermatologist regularly will help you avoid skin problems.

Follow a consistent skin care programme and select products carefully. If you have skin issues such as acne or eczema, it is important to consult a dermatologist before using new products.

