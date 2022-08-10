5 Tips to Fix Monsoon Hair Damage

After enduring the oppressive heat of summer, we are all in agreement that the monsoon season is pure delight. It is a warm experience to travel to a local hill station in the rain and chilly air.

During the monsoons, we typically enjoy our lazy weekends by practising self-care and simply paying attention to how to improve our bodies and skin. Not only do we neglect our haircare regimen, but it frequently falls lower on the priority list. Although we have liked getting soaked in the rain throughout the monsoon season, it will soon come to an end. This has been the most difficult time of year to take care of our hair. Our hair becomes frizzy, dry, loses its lustre, and develops dandruff and an itchy scalp as a result of rising air humidity and improper haircare practises. These symptoms are all telltale signs of hair damage.

Apply Aloe Vera and Green tea-based hair oil:

Do you recall your grandma’s nuska? Apply an aloe vera and green tea-based hair oil. All your hair needs is a quick oil application. Making oiling a part of your hair care routine is good because it helps prepare your hair. Hair strands are strengthened from the roots up, frizziness is reduced, and hair breakage is avoided by applying hair oil twice weekly before shampooing.

Champi is a must, once in a week:

A 15-minute champi is similar to a spa treatment, but it is also one of the finest ways to heal damaged hair. It may do wonders for your scalp. It enhances oil penetration and the nutrients in the oil’s active ingredients, accelerating blood flow and hair development.

Reduce the use of hard water:

The quality of the water decreases during the monsoon season due to the high concentration of minerals in hard water, such as calcium and magnesium, which coats the hair and prevents moisture from penetrating, causing damage over time. Reduce the number of times you wash your hair since harsh water causes it to become dry and crinkly and cause significant hair loss. The other option is to use a filter to remove the hard water and stop the harm.

The ideal method is towel drying your hair:

Use the towel-dry method rather than blow-drying your hair as this may cause it to become more frizzy and dry. After shampooing, it is ideal to dry your hair with a microfiber towel. Instead of vigorously combing your damp hair, gently squeeze it and fold it into a turban to maintain your stylish hairstyle for 15 minutes.

Pick the proper comb:

When you attempt to comb through tangles after washing your hair, you risk significant damage. Because of how delicate your wet hair is, brushing it vigorously might cause hair loss. It’s preferable to towel-dry your hair before using a wide-toothed comb, jade comb, or wooden comb because these will be less harsh on your strands.

