5 Tips to Resolve Misunderstandings in a Relationship

Relationships need time and patience to build. A healthy relationship is one where the other person understands your thoughts and feelings. It is only possible via a healthy conversation. However, sometimes, even after trying hard, you fail to understand what your partner wants to convey and this leads to misunderstandings. Even in some cases, unresolved misunderstandings create bigger conflicts between a couple. If you are in a relationship, then at some point of time, you will face a scenario where misunderstandings are built between you and your partner but there are always simple ways to resolve them.



Openly Communicate



If during a conversation, you didn’t like what your partner said, then stop them right there and ask them what they exactly meant. Don’t jump to a conclusion right away. Sometimes, you interpret a statement in a negative way while the intention of the other person was something else. It is better to openly communicate what bothered you instead of keeping quiet and let it stay in your heart.



Make them understand your point



If you felt you have said something wrong then rephrase the statement and make the other person understand what you actually meant. Try saying, ‘I think I came across as wrong but I meant this.’ It’ll help the other person to understand your perspective better.



Avoid texting during a fight



If you both are facing any conflict or fight, then instead of resolving it on text, try to meet your partner face-to-face and find a solution. Texting doesn’t let the other person know your tone, in turn leading to increased misunderstanding. Texting harms the relationship, so try to either call or meet the person to resolve the conflict.



Agree to disagree



If you think you are right and your partner thinks they are right, then instead of arguing find a middle ground. It is not important to convince your partner every time, sometimes you have to agree to disagree.



Stay calm and focus on the positive points



Every relationship has some positive aspects to look through. If you are feeling misunderstandings are building up between you two, then try to stay calm and look at the positive points of your relationship. If you concentrate on the positive part of the relationship, then you will resolve the conflict and won’t carry it forward.

