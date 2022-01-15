5 Top Juices to Increase Immunity and Fitness This Winter

It is very important to take care of your diet in the cold and harsh winter months. Juices are an integral part of a healthy diet. But the problem is, there are a number of options for juices in summers, in winter there are few choices. That doesn’t mean you lose heart. From carrots, orange and strawberry, there are many juices you can opt for even during winter.

1) Drinking beet, carrot and ginger juice is very beneficial in winters. Ginger has a hot effect so drinking this juice will provide warmth. Beetroot, carrots and ginger can be consumed before and after exercise. They are rich in vitamins and minerals. A juice combination of these contains iron, Vitamin A and Vitamin C. These juices reduce the problem of anaemia and boosts immunity.

2) We all love carrots in winters. One can also add green apple and orange juice into carrot juice. It will make the juice tastier and healthier. This combo will be rich in vitamin C, Vitamin A and antioxidants. It will help in increasing immunity and will sharpen the vision. Drinking this juice makes you less vulnerable to diseases. Carrot juice also enhances the immune system.

3) Citrus fruit juices are also very good for health. These fruits are rich in Vitamin C. It increases immunity and prevents infections. Citrus fruit juices not only keep us healthy but also prevent us from falling sick to cold. You can drink orange, mosambi and grape juice.

4) Many people also drink tomato juice in winter. Yes, tomato is a fruit and it is very good for your health. Tomatoes contain a lot of fibre and Vitamin B9. Also, it is a good source of Vitamin C. Consuming tomatoes prevents infection. It increases immunity and solves constipation issues. Tomato juice is also good for weight loss.

5) Strawberries are easily available in winters. Hence you can also drink strawberries and kiwi juices.

