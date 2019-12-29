5 Tourist Spots You Can Hit for a Quick Getaway this New Year's Eve

Travel is the best therapy out there. The year 2019 is coming to an end, you could always manage a mini-vacation even if a long weekend doesn't look possible. We have come up with some quick travel destinations you can head to for this mid-week break.

1. Rishikesh

Rishikesh is a hub for adventure trekking, cafes and yoga ashrams. What better than meditating under the open sky with the river flowing by. If you haven't yet, don't forget to drop by the Beatles ashram. It is the ideal spot to feel the holiday vibe with its hippie ambience and beautiful artwork.

Distance from Delhi: 240 km (6 hours)

Visit highlights: River rafting, bungee jumping, camping, trekking

2. Shimla

Shimla's forested hills and the weather will never cease to charm you. Always bustling with shops, restaurants and local eateries, Shimla is a hit among tourists since the British ruled India.

Distance from Delhi: 340 km (7 hours)

Visit highlights: Camping, trekking, ice skating, paragliding, skiing and white water rafting.

3. Kasol

Kasol is a small town situated by the Parvati river. It is most famous for its natural beauty, Israeli cafes and chilling spots. You can also trek down to the Manikaran gurudwara to take a dip in the natural hot springs.

Distance from Delhi: 500 km (11 hours)

Visit highlights: Camping, cafe-hopping, Kheerganga trek, adventure camping

4. Mcleodganj

The 'Little Lhasa of India' is perched at the foothills of Himalayas. Mcleodganj is nature and beauty at its best. Drop by the local cafes, for the most authentic food experiences, they are rich in Tibetan taste and culture.

Distance from Delhi: 480 km (9 hours)

Visit highlights: Cafe-hopping, yoga, trek to Triund, Kareri river trek, camping

5. Jim Corbett National Park

Jim Corbett National Park is the ideal escape for all the wildlife enthusiasts. Enjoy a surreal experience with nature. The elephant safari makes for the most adventurous rendezvous.

Distance from Delhi: 230 km (5 hours and 30 minutes)

Visit highlights: Jeep safari, elephant safari.

