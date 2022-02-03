5 Types of Cheela to Enjoy as Snack With Your Winter Tea

It’s a well-established fact that Indians are fond of spicy food. In fact, we believe that food that lacks spice is bland. The desire for spicy food increases manifold in winters. We prefer to eat spicy food with our evening tea as well.

Today, in this article, we are going to tell you about 5 types of cheela (a kind of savoury pancake roll) that are delicious and quick to make.

Besan Cheela: Cheela made from besan is often our first choice when we think of these pancakes. You can make normal gram flour cheela or also use tomato puree in it.

Flour Cheela: This is a Marathi dish, prepared with either flour or whey. It is very tasty and healthy as well.

Moong cheela: You can use unpeeled or peeled moong dal (lentil) to make moong cheela. If you add a pinch of asafoetida to it, the taste increases manifold.

Aloo Cheela: This can be a very tasty option. They are great for the tastebuds, since they are nice and crispy, and are children’s favourite.

Sooji ka Cheela: The sooji cheela is a healthy option, which can be prepared within a very short time. It can be prepared with either curd or water, depending on your taste.

