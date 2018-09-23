5 Types of Shoes Every Girl Should Own

When it comes to shoes, there are endless designs, styles, and possibilities. But these five types of shoes should be owned by every fashionable girl, say experts.Alisha Malik, Vice President Marketing and creative face of Mochi Shoes and Accessories, and Nehpreet Kaur, Design and Creative Head, Femina Flaunt, have shared a list of must-have shoes:* Nude pumps are the ultimate go-to shoes. Up your game with pumps, the ultimate choice when you can't think of what will go with your outfit. Formal meetings or parties, you can never go wrong with heels. Not only do they add a touch of class to your outfit but they also take away the monotony of monochrome in your look.* Nothing feels as comfortable as a pair of sneakers. Most of the time, it will match with anything you wear. For those days when you just want to relax, ensure that you have a pair of sneakers in your shoe collection.* Loafers have taken street style by storm and are frequently spotted on models and actresses while they're out and about. This menswear-inspired shoe has replaced the ballet flat as the quintessential run-around shoe. They are fuss-free and extremely comfortable for the feet.* Boots are essential to any woman's wardrobe. There is no debate about them, they complement every outfit. You can choose a pair of boots with a slight heel to dress up a look, or go with flat boots for a more comfortable, yet cute look.* There are wedges for almost any occasion, from bridal to party to casual. They are the most versatile pair of heels for long duration events.