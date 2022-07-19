5 Unhealthy Habits You Need To Get Rid Of Immediately For A Healthy Heart

Our sedentary lifestyle is a source of many problems and the latest is the rising cases of people reporting heart issues. Heart-related problems can start due to many reasons like lack of exercise, continuous sitting, consumption of unhealthy and processed food, etc.

Heart disease can really turn out to be very dangerous. If its symptoms are not taken care of in time, a person may even lose their life. It is very important to follow some healthy habits for a healthy heart. For this, it is necessary to have healthy eating habits and exercise daily.

Sitting all day: Many of us are engaged in jobs where we have to sit for long hours. And this habit of sitting continuously for a long time makes your heart sick inside. Because as we sit our body’s production of lipoprotein lipase drops by about 90 per cent, which makes it very difficult for the body to use fat. And when our body doesn’t use fat, it gets stored. Sitting can lead to insulin resistance, which can cause diabetes and obesity, two risk factors for heart disease. So, even if one has a desk job, one must take a five-minute walk every hour. This small change in the body routine can help keep the arteries flexible and blood flowing properly. With this, one can avoid the negative effects on the heart caused due to continuous sitting.

Alcohol: If one consumes too much alcohol, it can lead to high blood pressure, stroke, and obesity, and all these problems can increase the risk of heart disease. So, it is better to drink occasionally.

Stress: Being under stress prompts the body to release adrenaline and increases heart rate and blood pressure. Over time, too much stress can damage the blood vessels in the heart and increase the risk of heart attack, and stroke. So one needs to involve themselves in daily physical activities to get rid of stress.

Less Sleep: Along with the body, the heart also works hard throughout the day. If one doesn’t get enough sleep, the cardiovascular system doesn’t work properly and the heart rate and blood pressure drop significantly. Chronic sleep deprivation can also promote high resting cortisol and adrenaline levels. In such a situation, adults should take at least 7-8 hours of sleep, while adolescents and young adults should take 9-10 hours of sleep every day.

Excessive sodium intake: Excess sodium intake can lead to high blood pressure, which is a risk factor for heart disease. In such a situation, avoid putting salt in the food from above. And also avoid the consumption of processed food like soup, canned vegetables, chips, frozen foods, and other salty snacks.

