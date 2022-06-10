5 Useful Fixes To Help Women Shed Extra Kilos After 40s

Be it men or women, we all struggle to lose those few extra kilos. As we grow old, our body witnesses several changes including weight gain, low metabolism and others. Some changes occur due to age, others happen because of menopause in women. Well-known nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, who has worked with many Bollywood celebrities, suggests a few ways for women to stay fit and gain a healthier lifestyle even after their 40s.

In an Instagram post, the health expert recommends regular exercise and a healthy diet to build strength and improve flexibility. According to her, “One of the main reasons why women over 40 gain weight is that their metabolism slows down. They simply don’t burn calories as efficiently as they did a few years ago. Even women who exercise experience weight gain around their abdominal region.”

Check out these 5 tips suggested by Anjali to remain fit even in your 40s.

Know what to avoid

Avoid overconsumption of sugar, grains, oily food and aerated drinks that usually contain high amounts of caffeine. Instead snack on nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts and sunflower seeds when hungry.

Exercise

At least 30 minutes of exercise daily can make you shed extra kilos and build strength. It will also help your body become flexible. It is also important to have a good sleep of 8 hours.

Vitamins, Calcium and Iron

Having the right amount of vitamins, calcium and iron supplements in your diet will help you fight nutritional deficiency.

Consume protein

At the same time, your body needs plenty of proteins to stay active. Protein intake helps significantly in boosting metabolism.

What to eat

The celebrity nutritionist suggests consuming whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables in your daily diet.

