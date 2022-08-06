5 Useful Home Remedies to Get Rid Of Hair Highlights

Hair highlights have become a common way to style your hair. Colouring your hair with golden, brunette, burgundy and other funky shades like magenta, blue, and green has become a new trend of style statement. Inspired by many celebrities, youngsters have now started highlighting their hair streaks to have a unique look.

However, over time these hair highlights fade away, leaving your strands dry. Although you can go to the parlour and dye your hair to the original color, it usually costs a hefty amount. To get rid of your hair highlights, here are the 5 best natural home remedies you can try.

Lemon juice extract

One of the best home remedies to remove your hair highlight is to use lemon juice extract. Lemon acts as a skin-lightening agent due to its acidic content. It works not only to reduce dark spots but also does wonders for your hair. It helps to wash away the pigmented hair streaks. All you need to do is take some lemon juice and mix it well with coconut oil. Apply it evenly to your hair and keep it for about one hour before washing it off.

Baking soda

If you have coloured your hair a deep pink or bright blue then you must use baking soda. Known for its abrasive properties, baking soda will seep deep into your hair and help in making the hair highlights fade away easily. To make this homemade colour removal method you have to mix a few drops of baking soda with water and apply the paste to your hair as a hair mask.

Apple Cider Vinegar mix

You can rely on apple cider vinegar to remove hair highlights. Unlike normal vinegar, apple cider vinegar contains hydrating properties that do not damage your hair. To apply this, you have to blend some apple cider vinegar with water in a bowl, and put the mixture on your hair. Keep it for about 20 minutes before rinsing it off.

Cinnamon and Honey mix

Honey is known to contain antibacterial properties while cinnamon is rich in antibacterial properties. When both these ingredients are combined into one it becomes the perfect mixture for lightening your hair color, slowly leading to its complete removal. Take a tablespoon of honey and add some cinnamon powder to it. Apply the paste to your hair and let it sit for two hours before washing your hair.

Hot Oil Massage

It might sound unreal but massaging your hair and scalp with hot oil can indeed wear off your stubborn hair highlights. There are several kinds of hair oils available like herbal oils, almond oils, and coconut oils that not only make your hair get rid of the colour streaks but also make it more luscious. Gently massage your hair with any hair oil, keep it for an hour and then simply wash it off.

